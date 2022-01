PPA description

This is the official Shutter repository - it is recommended to use this to keep your Shutter easily updated.

The PPA has been updated with the latest Shutter (which uses GTK3) for Ubuntu 21.04 and 20.04.

To add the PPA and install Shutter, use:

$ sudo add-apt-repository ppa:shutter/ppa

$ sudo apt-get update #for Linux Mint only, this is done automatically on Ubuntu

$ sudo apt install shutter

You may also install the optional gnome-web-photo (which depends on some old libraries) from this PPA to capture full website screenshots with Shutter:

$ sudo apt install gnome-web-photo

To have a tray icon when using GNOME Shell with the Ubuntu AppIndicators extension, the PPA package installs "gir1.2- appindicator3- 0.1" as a "recommended" package (not as a hard dependency, so it's not forced on every desktop environment). In case you're missing the tray icon, see if you have the "gir1.2- appindicator3- 0.1" package installed:

$ sudo apt install gir1.2- appindicator3- 0.1